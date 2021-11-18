Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Update

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MLXSF stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. Melexis has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MLXSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melexis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Melexis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

