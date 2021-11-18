Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 4,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Membership Collective Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

