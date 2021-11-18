Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. 26,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 173,985 shares.The stock last traded at $13.24 and had previously closed at $13.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $622,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). Equities analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

