Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Gap Up to $10.91

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.25. Membership Collective Group shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 1,232 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). On average, analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,144,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,263,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,197,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

