MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,487.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,642.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,594.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 935.43 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,262.38 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

