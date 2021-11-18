Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,826,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,418,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

