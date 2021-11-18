Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,973,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 638,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

