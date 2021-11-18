Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Meritor stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Meritor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 376.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 217,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

