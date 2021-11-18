Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
MTOR stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
