Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTOR stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

