MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $291,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 44.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

