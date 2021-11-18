MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

MORF stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 11,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $642,215.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,227.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

