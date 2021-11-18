MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $482,000 in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.