MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 13,197 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $8,258,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 745.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 792,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at about $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after acquiring an additional 574,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 55.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 503,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.