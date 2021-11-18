MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

TR opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

