MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

OPK stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.