Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 125,620.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $5,069,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,928,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

NYSE:SI opened at $198.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $230.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

