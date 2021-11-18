Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 108,286.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rambus were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

