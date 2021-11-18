Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 105,076.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 109,247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

