Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $720,000 Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 149,640.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

