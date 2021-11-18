Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 105,057.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $78,788,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 183,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of CADE opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

