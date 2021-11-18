Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 127,611.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Axonics were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Axonics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Axonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,443 shares of company stock worth $4,788,845. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

