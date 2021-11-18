Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $774,000 Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $11,302,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $322.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

