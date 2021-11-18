Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,534.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,476.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,433.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $25,976,111. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

