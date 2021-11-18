Michael J. Dunlap Sells 1,200 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,836. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $48.87.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
