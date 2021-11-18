Michael J. Dunlap Sells 1,200 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,836. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 101.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 37.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

