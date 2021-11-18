Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded at Investec

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 757.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

