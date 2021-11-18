Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded at Investec

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.19.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.