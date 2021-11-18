MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,315 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of MICT worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MICT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MICT by 223.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 754,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MICT by 189.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 581,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MICT by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 411,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MICT by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 285,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MICT during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MICT alerts:

NASDAQ:MICT opened at $1.33 on Thursday. MICT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. MICT had a negative net margin of 197.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MICT in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MICT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT).

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.