Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 58.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

