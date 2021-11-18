Mike Novotny Sells 559,056 Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BARK opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Bark & Co has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $19.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $130,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co during the second quarter worth $356,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bark & Co during the second quarter worth $738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $4,629,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $14,554,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bark & Co Company Profile
Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.
