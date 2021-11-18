Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 1,855.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Milestone Scientific worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

