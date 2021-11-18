Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MILC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

