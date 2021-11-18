Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MILC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $11.20.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile
See Also: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.