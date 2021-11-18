Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 990,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

CABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

