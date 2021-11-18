Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ryanair by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $2,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $112.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners raised Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

