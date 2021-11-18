Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,411 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,725. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

