Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,121,473 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,121,473 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.50% of Amarin worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.11. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

