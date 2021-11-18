Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the October 14th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

NYSE HIE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

