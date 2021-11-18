MimbleWimbleCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $194,342.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $92.32 million and $194,342.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 95.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $8.55 or 0.00014821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.00308039 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009694 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,792,918 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

