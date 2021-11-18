Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $56.67 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and $62,108.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $56.67 or 0.00095012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00068773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00070470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,419.76 or 0.99623798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.44 or 0.07010651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 310,185 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

