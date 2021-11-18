Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($6.22) Per Share

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.22) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.77). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

