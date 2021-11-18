Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Mission Produce posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AVO opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mission Produce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

