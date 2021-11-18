Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $41.34. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315. Mitsubishi Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.