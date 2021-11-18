MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce sales of $35.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.50 million and the highest is $36.02 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $142.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $290.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

