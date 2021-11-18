MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce sales of $35.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.50 million and the highest is $36.02 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $142.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $290.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
