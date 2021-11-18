MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.62. 9,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,085. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.68. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $130.71 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

