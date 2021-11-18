Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the October 14th total of 78,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mmtec by 99.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mmtec by 150.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mmtec by 105.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Mmtec by 208.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mmtec during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 37,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,612. Mmtec has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

