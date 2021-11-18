Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH opened at $307.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.08 and a 52-week high of $316.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.02.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.