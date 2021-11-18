Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells $41,662,490.74 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46.
NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,296,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,851. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,227,000 after buying an additional 23,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
