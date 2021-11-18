MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $489.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $570.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,748 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

