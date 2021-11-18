Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 172 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

ETN opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.00 and a 200 day moving average of $156.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

