Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 4,408 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 84.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 723,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 145,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,383.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,273,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,325 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

