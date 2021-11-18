Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 3,002 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.