Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,020 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Comerica by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,840. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

